Will use spin attack wherever we can: Fawad Alam

KARACHI: Due to slow nature of Pakistani pitches spinners always play a significant role in Test cricket. Spinners also played a key role in the three Test-match series during Australia’s last tour to Pakistan in 1998 which the visitors won 1-0.

For the forthcoming Australia’s tour to Pakistan which will begin with the first Test in Rawalpindi from March 4, Pakistan have picked their top spin lot. Experienced leggie Yasir Shah, who is now fit, has also been drafted in reserves. Yasir was seen bowling really well during practice sessions here at the National Stadium during the last few days.

Pakistan’s experienced batsman Fawad Alam said on Wednesday that they will challenge Australia with “spin attack” wherever they can.

“Definitely, we will use our own conditions just as they use their own conditions. Whatever we can InshaAllah we will challenge them (Australia) with our spin attack,” Fawad told reporters here on Wednesday on the sidelines of the final training day at the National Stadium.

He said Yasir is fit and bowling really well. “Yasir is bowling really well. We played a practice match and I batted against him. He is landing the ball very well. He is in reserves but he is accompanying the team and when there is need he will also come to the side,” Fawad said.

Pakistan’s Test squad players were scheduled to leave for Rawalpindi on Wednesday night where the second phase of the preparation will begin. It will also be attended by those players of the squad who have now completed their PSL stints.

Fawad said Australia are a tough side and they will try to play tough cricket with them. “The camp is going well. We have been here for the last six or seven days. We have also done match-scenario practice. We are trying to prepare the way we should prepare. You know Australia are tough and you need that kind of preparations. We are doing good preparations and will try to play tough cricket with them and secure victories,” the left-handed batsman said.

Since returning to Test cricket after a decade, Fawad has proved himself a real Test batsman, having delivered fairly well with the willow during the last few series.

Fawad does not believe that Australia will lack anything in bowling on Pakistan’s tour. “Australian bowlers are very experienced and have been performing well. Their confidence level will be very high with the way they have recently played. It’s not that they will lack anything in bowling when they come here. They will go all out and we will try our best to give them tough time,” he added.

Fawad said Pakistan have also a good bowling combination. “Our pacers are also bowling well. Our combination has been going very well both of fast and spin bowling. Look, Hasan Ali took more than 40 wickets in the last calendar year. Shaheen Afridi is also bowling really well. Then we have Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan. Yasir is now fit. We have the combo and with this we will try to challenge the visitors,” he said.

Fawad said they will plan as per conditions and nature of the pitches. “You need to play according to the situation and pitch behaviour on a given day. Look, Tests are in three cities and pitches are not similar. The wickets will behave differently. We will plan keeping in view the behaviour of the wickets,” Fawad said.

He said they will benefit from what they learn from batting coach Mohammad Yousuf. “Yousuf has been a world-class player. Whatever he tells us is beneficial for us,” he said.

Recalling Australia’s last tour to Pakistan in 1998 when Fawad witnessed a match as a child, the left-handed batsman said he feels privileged to be part of the team that is going to play against them. “Thanks God, at that time we witnessed the game while sitting outside. Now I am going to play against them. So feelings are good and we will try to deliver,” Fawad said.

He also appreciated Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the way they have been batting in all three formats. “Both are world-class players. Babar has been performing consistently for so many years and Rizwan has done well for the last one and a half year. The performances of these two in every format are great. Their combination has been going very well,” said the 26-year-old Fawad, who has played 15 Tests so far.