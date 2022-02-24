Trade with India

Regional trade plays a significant role in any country’s business development. Unfortunately, South Asia as a region has not fully utilised the potential of regional trade. One of the major causes of this lack of progress on bilateral trade is the enmity between India and Pakistan. Some solid efforts were made during the first decade of the 21st century to enhance bilateral trade but during the past decade or so this has declined to an extremely low level. Especially after 2014 – when the Modi government assumed power in India – bilateral trade gradually plummeted. There is a need to resume trade talks between the two countries as any such development will definitely benefit both. India is a big market with over 1.4 billion people and Pakistan has a lot to gain from direct and unhindered access to this market.

The benefits of bilateral trade are not alien to those in the business community on both sides. We have had both Mian Mansha and Razzak Dawood express their support for backchannel talks to improve trade relations but there has not been any official confirmation of any such meetings. Business communities in both countries have for long demanded a resumption of trade and facilitation of transit trades to countries across borders but political considerations have trumped economic ones. South Asia is a region that stretches from Kabul and Karachi to Kolkata and Colombo, with tremendous potential for mutually beneficial trade ties. Pakistan can also earn much-needed foreign exchange by offering transit facilities to neighbouring countries. We have heard a lot about Pakistan being a frontline state for the past many decades, now we need to realise – and embrace – the fact that Pakistan is also a route connecting countries of Central Asia and South Asia. This huge region is waiting to unlock its trade potential and just because India and Pakistan cannot normalise their ties, the entire region has become a hostage to this never-ending rancor between the two largest countries, with a combined population of over 1.65 billion people, in the region.

There is a need for better economic ties and India and Pakistan need to transcend their narrow political considerations. There is hardly any other region in the world which has that many people and so little regional trade. India and Pakistan have to revive the good old South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) that has been dormant for many years now. Economic progress has a lot to do with how we relate to our neighbours, and that’s where the crux of the matter lies. If we can’t compete with our neighbours, we cannot dream of doing the same with the rest of the world. It is unfortunate that India and Pakistan have nearly 90 percent of the GDP of South Asia but with bilateral trade of just over two billion dollars. This is neither advisable nor a sustainable situation. Of course, the issue of Kashmir – particularly now with a right-wing government in India – is a major factor in the lack of trade initiatives between the two countries. Perhaps, growing trade and economic ties could also help with conflicts and disputes between India and Pakistan. This could be the win-win situation that has been neglected till now.