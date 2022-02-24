Discouraging peaceful progress

When the PTI government first came to power, it was hoped that it would be able to create the new Pakistan Imran Khan had spoken about so often. Of course, those dreams have faded. But what is shocking is the degree of retrogressive thought that has been put forward by the PTI and, in some cases, its allies.

The comments made by Minister of Religious Affairs Dr Noorul Haq Qadri suggesting that the Aurat March, held each year on March 8th, in all major cities of Pakistan to mark International Women’s Day, which falls on the same date and was originally initiated to mark the struggles of women labourers, has left many stunned. Dr Qadri suggested that the Aurat March be banned altogether and instead a ‘hijab march’ take place. While no one should be prevented from staging a ‘hijab march’, it is difficult to understand why the Aurat March should be banned.

The religious affairs minister once again quoted immoral slogans raised on the occasion. As various TV anchors have pointed out strongly, almost none of the slogans say anything more than seeking right for education and better healthcare for women, while those such as ‘mera jism, meri marzi’ bring up the crucial issue of consent. This means essentially that no one has the right to touch or handle or to perform any act affecting another person against his or her will. In our society where incest and the molestation of children is so common, it is a vital slogan, and the idea of consent is one that should be ingrained into textbooks and into the minds of children. This in fact is happening everywhere in the world, with children informed at kindergartens that they can hug their teacher if they choose, deliver a high five, if they prefer, simply say hello, if that is what they want, or shake his or her hand as they choose.

It is also ironic that, while Dr Qadri has sought a ban on the Aurat March, marches such as those by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan are allowed to go ahead. These occur even though they have led to the death of policemen and injuries to others, as well as widespread harassment of people caught up in traffic and road blockades. Yet a group of men and women marching together to seek equal rights and greater liberties for women, who are still judged on the basis of what they wear or what words they use in public spaces, is something right-wing elements wish to see banished.

At the same time, misogynist remarks from the government and its representatives about women anchors and other women in society continue. At least 170 women journalists had signed a petition condemning government’s misogyny and action against them, which often takes the form of harassment or remarks intended to demean them in one way or the other.

We need to get things clear. What precisely are we moving towards? Our federal and provincial governments have done very little to deal with serious cases of harassment such as those which have occurred at Balochistan University and at medical colleges in Sindh, while ministers demand that rallies which seek rights for women be stopped. There is, of course, absolute reason to condemn the ban on hijab imposed by India on students in schools and every reason to hold a rally against this move, just as there should be one placing any kind of ban on what a person chooses to wear or where he or she plans to do this, naturally keeping within some cultural confines.

The government has indeed moved towards greater and greater religiosity. It seems the thinking goes that putting religion forward in the top place on the pyramid will inspire people to vote for this party, notably at a time when there is little other reason to support it.

Inflation, the primary concern of most people in the country, is the key challenge for the party. There are rising feelings against the PTI, perhaps most notably not from its hardcore supporters, but from those who voted for it in the real hope of change and a deviance from the line followed by the other two major parties, who have held power in the country.

Essentially, there is every reason to recognise that in the first place, every group has the right to protest peacefully for its rights and to take this out in the public space. This includes women and men forming a part of the Aurat March. The fact that more and more men, notably younger men, are showing up at the March signifies there is a change in societal thinking. Such thinking needs to be encouraged further. At the same time, those using violent means to take forward their cause need to be stopped from doing so. This sadly has not happened. In recent months we have had repeated incidents in which mobs have killed people, essentially using blasphemy as their motive for doing so.

The PTI needs to clarify its strategy on this point. At the present time it appears to have no clear policy on the matter. One needs to be devised as quickly and as effectively as possible. The rights of groups who get together to raise their voice must be defended, and these groups protected. Pakistan as a state should support the International Day for Women so that women in our country can receive equality due to them under the constitution and be protected against the many crimes inflicted on them one day after the other.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.

She can be reached at: kamilahyat@hotmail.com