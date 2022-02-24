 
close
Thursday February 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Harassment horrors

February 24, 2022

Parents of school-going children are horrified by the ever-increasing news of sexual harassment in schools and educational institutions across the country. It is the duty of a school’s management to ensure that all children are safe, and parents must look into these things before enrolling their children at a school. Also, the government should pay attention to this grave problem and do all it can to protect children.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

Comments