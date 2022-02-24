Empowering women

Women are being targeted, harassed, blackmailed and even killed in schools, universities and workplaces in Pakistan. In universities in Sindh, for instance, many students have been found dead under mysterious circumstances, which have been dismissed as suicides. Such brutality against women will most certainly impede efforts to encourage gender equality in Pakistan.

This in turn will prove to be a big problem as women can contribute significantly to the country’s economy if they are empowered. They are, after all, almost half the population. The government must work to ensure that all women are protected from any form of harassment and discrimination in educational institutions and workplaces. They must also be provided free and fair education. It is also essential that laws that have been made to protect women are implemented.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana