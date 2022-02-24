Empowering women

Women are being targeted, harassed, blackmailed and even killed in schools, universities and workplaces in Pakistan. In universities in Sindh, for instance, many students have been found dead under mysterious circumstances, which have been dismissed as suicides. Such brutality against women will most certainly impede efforts to encourage gender equality in Pakistan.
This in turn will prove to be a big problem as women can contribute significantly to the country’s economy if they are empowered. They are, after all, almost half the population. The government must work to ensure that all women are protected from any form of harassment and discrimination in educational institutions and workplaces. They must also be provided free and fair education. It is also essential that laws that have been made to protect women are implemented.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
Parents of school-going children are horrified by the ever-increasing news of sexual harassment in schools and...
Among the many problems faced by people in Pakistan, extreme poverty and a ballooning population are the most...
Corruption has become prevalent in Pakistan and is impeding development. The recent Corruption Perception Index 2021...
This refers to the editorial ‘Criminalising dissent’ . It strongly opposes the amendments made in the Prevention...
This refers to the letter ‘Just as important’ by Sayed GB Shah Bokhari . The real question is: who has authorised...
The government has increased the cost of one litre of petrol by Rs12. This is truly shocking. Does Prime Minister...
Comments