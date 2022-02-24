Strictly residential

This is to draw the attention of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to the plight of residents of Sector F-8/2, Islamabad. There are two universities in the locality that have created numerous problems for the residents due to their mismanagement.

First, the universities have not provided parking facilities to students, who then park their cars in front of houses in the vicinity, hindering the mobility of the residents. Also, the heavy movement of traffic has damaged the streets. The area’s public park has been converted into a dumpster by the universities’ students. Unregulated hostels have also been set up, posing a security hazard for all. The otherwise quiet residential neighbourhood has turned into a chaotic, crowded, noisy and polluted one. The government must ensure that universities are not set up in residential areas.

Faryal Abdul Wahid

Islamabad