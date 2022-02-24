MoU signed to promote farm credit

KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) took place between United Bank Limited (UBL) and Fecto Belarus to promote farm mechanisation and facilitate farmers in obtaining hassle free loans under Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan-Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES), a statement said on Wednesday.

The arrangement between the two entities aims to help farmers in availing lending facility under the PMKJ-YES scheme and obtaining speedy delivery of the Belarus tractors. The MoU signing ceremony was arranged at the UBL head office, where president & CEO of UBL Shazad G. Dada and CEO of Fecto Belarus Muhammad Raza Fecto signed the document on behalf of their respective organisations. The ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organisations.

CEOs of both the organisations expressed interest in further contributing towards development of agriculture sector and exploring avenues for further deepening of business relationships between the two organisations.

Shazad G. Dada said the bank had been carrying along the legacy by offering comprehensive banking solutions to rural customers in general and farming community in particular, with a special focus on basic farm mechanisation.