JS Zindigi vows to empower youth

LAHORE: Zindigi, a customisable digital experience powered by JS Bank, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Education to increase financial literacy and promote financial inclusion across all campuses of University of Education.
The agreement was signed between Kiran Faisal, Head of Operations - Zindigi and Prof. Talat N. Pasha, Vice Chancellor– University of Education. Present on location were senior members from Team Zindigi & University of Education.
In line with the regulator’s mission to increase financial inclusion in the country, Zindigi is working closely with the ecosystem partners to increase the accessibility of useful and affordable financial products and services for its valued customers.
With this initiative, the intention is to reach out to more than 25,000 students across all campuses of the university by opening their wallet accounts and teaching them how to invest, earn, save, and manage their earnings smartly
According to Zindigi, with the aim to increase digital financial literacy, it will offer customised Zindigi services and scholarships empowering the students to become financially independent.
Zindigi serves the next generation of customers, with a design philosophy to make banking simple. Loaded with the most innovative product suite in the market including stocks, mutual funds, and request money with a fully customisable app interface, Zindigi is all about the delightful customers experience.
