Gold climbs Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs100 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs126,900 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs86 to Rs108,796.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,895 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.