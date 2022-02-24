Coping with soaring costs

LAHORE: With crude oil rates approaching $100 per barrel, the nation should prepare for further hike in petroleum products’ rates and power tariff as we produce electricity from imported fossil fuels.

Power and energy are already a major input in the cost of production the world over.

Energy and electricity consumption and transport cost is also a major monthly budget item of all households in Pakistan. The state has no control over global energy and petrol rates.

As far as power and gas rates are concerned, we are producing power from the same sources that are used by our neighbours.

In fact, we produce more hydropower than India or Bangladesh. This power requires water that is freely available to us. The regional countries as well as Pakistan import fossil fuels at the same price, but the power and imported gas rates in Pakistan are much higher than regional economies.

Similar inefficiencies are witnessed in all spheres that have gradually pushed Pakistan to the lowest level in human development. We have dysfunctional government hospitals and clinics.

We have state-run schools where millions of students study, but when they leave after years of tutoring, most of them remain illiterate.

Pakistan is probably the only economy in the world that posts growth even when all macroeconomic indicators are down. Our foreign exchange reserves depend on regular injection of borrowed dollars.

Bank markup in Pakistan is the highest in the region. Inflation has crossed double digits and is rising.

The exports have risen by a healthy 24 percent, but imports shot up 59 percent. Imports are more than double the exports, which puts pressure on rupee.

Revenues are rising, but at much lower pace than the rise in expenses. In this situation, one cannot celebrate the rise in exports or increase in revenues.

In a nutshell, our economic indicators are on a downslide. Still, we are expecting a growth of five percent this year. This is borrowed and consumptive growth. The nation would have to pay back this growth with huge interest.

This is the reason that Pakistan’s depressing social sector indicators are not in line with its economic performance, neither its education and health performance kept pace with its economy, nor its gender gap reduced keeping half its population out of economic and social development.

The most deplorable fact is that its poor social development does not seem to be a matter of concern for those in authority. Credible reports on its low performance in governance, human development, infant mortality, corruption, and lawlessness do not trigger any serious debate in the power circles.

Weak institutions are keeping the economic progress at bay. Institutional capacities depend to a large extent on the combination of the rule of law and democracy.

In fact, global data implies that not only democratic governments but authoritarian regimes with strong rule of law can deliver efficient institutions that ensure sustainable economic growth.

Successive governments focused more on urban development than rural uplift, where 65 percent of the population lives.

Even in urban development, importance was given to the areas and localities where the most affluent segments of society reside. The development strategy of the government further promoted inequalities. Sustained growth and equitable development is possible only through good governance based on six basic principles stated by governance guru Daniel Kaufmann.

It includes the process by which those in authority are selected and replaced meaning voice and accountability, political stability and absence of violence and terrorism. Position of Pakistan on these counts is not commendable.

The capacity of the government to formulate and implement policies, including government effectiveness and regulatory quality, is essential for better governance. The government of Pakistan has not been able to control prices, hoarding, smuggling and tax evasion.

It seems that the government lacks writ in implementing its own rules. The regulatory quality of its institutions is very poor. Lastly, there is no respect for citizens and the state for institutions that govern.