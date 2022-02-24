OGDC’s half-year profit surges 63 percent as sales rise

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday reported a 63 percent rise in its half-year net profit owing to an increase in sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs68.883 billion for the half-year ended December 31, up from Rs42.225 billion the previous year.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2/share, which was in addition to the Rs1.75 interim dividend already paid.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs16.02, compared with Rs9.82 last year.

The company said its gross profit for the half-year remained at Rs151.163 billion, compared with Rs110.98 billion a year earlier.

Net profit for the quarter ending December 31, was recorded at Rs35.253 billion, up from Rs18.882 billion during the same period last year.

EPS for the quarter were announced at Rs8.20, compared with Rs4.39.

Arif Habib Limited in its report said net sales in Q2FY22 climbed up by 46 percent year-on-year, clocking in at Rs79.633 billion compared to Rs54.632 billion in the same period last year on account of 83 percent YoY hike in oil prices, and eight percent YoY rupee depreciation against the dollar.

Gas production witnessed a dip of two percent YoY in Q2FY22, but on cumulative basis, topline ascended by 36 percent YoY, arriving at Rs151.163 billion. “This growth is attributable to i) massive jump in oil prices by 77 percent YoY led by resurgence of oil demand internationally, and ii) one percent YoY uptick in oil production,” the report said.

MLCF 6-month profit jumps 70 percent

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF) reported a 70 percent rise in its half-year net profit owing to an increase in sales.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs2.757 billion for the half-year ended December 31, up from Rs1.625 billion the previous year.

The company skipped any payout for this period.

EPS came in at Rs2.51, compared with Rs1.62 last year.

The company said its net sales for the half-year remained at Rs22.101 billion, compared with Rs16.578 billion a year earlier.

Net profit for the quarter, ending December 31, was recorded at Rs1.918 billion, up from Rs1.07 billion during the same period last year.

EPS for the quarter was announced at Rs1.75, compared with Re0.97.

Analyst Muqeet Naeem of Ismail Iqbal Securities in his report said, “The margins went up sequentially against the industry wide margins attrition during Q2FY22, which could be due to the higher mix of Afghan coal, in our view. We wait for detailed accounts for further clarity on this front.”

UBL annual profit up 47pc

United Bank Limited (UBL) reported a 47 percent rise in its net profit for 2021 owing to a reversal in the provisions.

In a consolidated statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs30.622 billion for the year ended December 31, up from Rs20.788 billion the previous year.

The bank also announced a final cash dividend of Rs6/share for the quarter, which was in addition to already paid interim cash dividend of Rs12/share.

EPS came in at Rs24.90, compared with Rs17.12 last year.

Arif Habib Limited in a note said net interest income of the bank settled at Rs74.7 billion during CY21, decreasing three percent YoY/two percent QoQ attributable to significant rate hikes during the previous year leading to sharp increase in interest income.

NFI depicted a rise of 29 percent YoY mainly due to massive jump in capital gains (469 percent YoY) followed by higher dividend income (80 percent YoY0 and foreign exchange income (eight percent YoY).

The bank said its revenue for the year fell to Rs152.761 billion, compared with Rs156.079 billion a year earlier. However, a decline in write-offs and reversal of provisions by Rs1.448 billion, against provisions of Rs17.256 billion during the same period last year increased the profit margins.

Interest expenses remained at Rs78.02 billion, compared with Rs79 billion the previous year.

A report of Pakistan Insight said the result remained above their estimates, mainly due to slightly higher non markup income and provision reversals against expectation of provision charge.