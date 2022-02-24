Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $14.49 billion in Q1

ISLAMABAD: Total outstanding stocks of government extended guarantees ballooned to $14.49 billion till the end of September 2021, of which the cash bleeding power sector owed a major chunk of $12.04 billion.

However, the stocks on government guarantees witnessed a slight decrease as it stood at $15.28 billion till the end of June 2021.

The Ministry of Finance submitted a debt policy statement before the Parliament under the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) Act 2005, in which it tactfully illustrated that debt to GDP ratio could not be brought down to 60 percent for another financial year.

However, the parliamentarians never scrutinised the performance of the Ministry of Finance to ascertain why it had been consistently failing to deliver on FRDL Act 2005 for the last many years.

Questions should be raised in case the targets were unrealistic, as to why those targets were not altered to bring them in line with ground realities.

The report stated that out of total government extended guarantees, the Power Holding Company owed $5.36 billion, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) $4.186 billion, Pakistan International Airlines Company Limited (PIACL) $1.26 billion, Sindh Engro $0.41 billion, NTDC $0.34 billion and others $2.27 billion.

Sector wise breakup shows that the power sector owed $12.04 billion, aviation $1.26 billion, financial $0.38 billion, manufacturing $0.27 billion, oil and gas $0.29 billion and others $0.25 billion.

The Ministry of Finance report showed that government guarantees were generally extended to public sector enterprises (PSEs) to improve financial viability or activities undertaken by government entities with significant social and economic benefits. The outstanding guarantees extended to PSEs stood at Rs2,472 billion till September 30, 2021 out of which domestic currency stocks stood at Rs1,564 billion and foreign currency Rs908 billion.

The volume of new government guarantees issued during a financial year is limited under FRDL Act at two percent of GDP. This limit was applicable on guarantees issued both in local and foreign currencies. During the financial year 2020-21, the government issued new guarantees including rollover amounting to Rs105 billion or 0.2 percent of GDP.

FRDL Act 2005 defines total public debt as debt owed by government, including federal government and provincial governments serviced out of consolidated fund and debts owed to the International Monetary Fund.

Total public debt was recorded at Rs39.861 trillion at the end of June 2021 and registered an increase of Rs3,462 billion.

Domestic debt stood at Rs26.265 trillion and foreign debt at $86.4 billion on June 30, 2021.

It is relevant to mention here that the Ministry of Finance did not include debt on account of liabilities in accordance with the FRDLA definition.

Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities stood at Rs50.484 trillion till September 2021 as shown by the official data released by the State Bank of Pakistan. Total external debt and liabilities ballooned to $127 billion till end September 2021.