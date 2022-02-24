Protesting fishermen paralyse Karachi port

By News Desk

KARACHI: Fishermen have blockaded Karachi port on Wednesday, halting shipping movements at the country’s busiest port in a protest against a ban on fishing in Balochistan’s sea waters by the government.

Witnessed said protesting fishermen assembled trawlers across the main channel to halt all shipping in and out.

Karachi handles much of the country's trade in commodities and vehicles. Advisor to PM on Ports & Shipping Mahmood Molvi held a meeting with the protesting fishermen late Tuesday night, but the talks ended inconclusive.

Other round of the talks was held with the protestors on Wednesday afternoon.

“The talks succeeded with the fishermen and KPT channel will be opened soon,” said Mahmood Molvi via his Twitter handle.

A statment said negotiations between fishermen and the government were successful and “fishermen community agreed to clear the channel which had been blocked since yesterday”.

“Presently KPT operations are being resumed as per normal.”

The protesters are fishermen from Sindh province who oppose restrictions on them entering the waters off neighboring Balochistan province.

Port Qasim, which handles most container traffic and lies to the east of Karachi, was functioning normally.

However, the suspension of external trade after the closure of the KPT channel triggered off reaction from the business community of Karachi, which termed the closure of the channel damage for the import and export cargos of the country.

Muhammad Idris, president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) said cargo vessels carrying the import and export cargos had stuck up after closure of KPT channel by fishermen. He said ten cargo vessels planned to anchor at the port were in the sea and waiting for the opening of channel. He feared the vessels might depart if the situation had not been handled immediately by finding out the solution to resolve the issue.

Idris envisaged that the closure of KPT channel would cause immense hardships to the economy, and demanded immediate measures to pave the way for restoration of external trade of the country. He also appealed to federal ministry of Maritime to intervene for resolving the issue amicably.

"If this continues there are fears that some ships might return to the high seas," Idress said.

Fishermen led large protests in the Balochistan port city of Gwadar in December, to demand authorities take action against trawling by foreign fishing trawlers, and vessels from Sindh. That protest lasted a month, and ended when the provincial government agreed to most demands.

The fisheries department, coast guard and Maritime Security Agency are now carrying out patrols to stop trawlers from Sindh entering Balochistan waters.

Authorities in Balochistan detained around half a dozen fishing trawlers from Sindh last week, Tariq-ur-Rehman, director general of Balochistan fisheries department said.