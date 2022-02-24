Stocks crawl out of red as results lend a hand

Stocks on Wednesday fought off a two-day beatdown, borrowing strength from some better-than-seen results, amid bets the premier might bring home some support from Russia, which is currently bent on carrying a war into Ukraine, traders said.

Capital market’s principal gauge, KSE-100 Shares Index gained 120.74 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 45,132.92 points after swinging between a day high of 45,231.40 and a low of 44,756.23 points.

The apex bourse managed to end in the green in an another range-bound session as investors adopted a wait-and-see strategy.

Equities slipped in early hours, but managed to end up in the positive territory.

Analysts do not see the ongoing sluggishness going away anytime soon, mainly because of worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict and ongoing rollover week.

Ahsan Mehanti, Arif Habib Corp, said stocks showed recovery amid rebound in Asian stocks, while investor weighed positive impact of Prime Minister’s visit to Russia.

Strong financial results and firm rupee catalysed a bullish close, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also increased 70.99 points or 0.41 percent to 17,584.11 points compared with 17,513.12 points recorded a session earlier.

Traded shares, however, decreased 41 million to 186.35 million from 227.17 million, while traded value fell to Rs6.80 billion from Rs7.62 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.702 trillion from Rs7.693 trillion. Out of 348 names active in the session, 178 posted gains, 153 losses, while 17 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities Ltd said equities welcomed Prime Minister’s IT Sector’s Incentive Package as the market opened on positive note with a gain of over 100 points.

The announcement regarding establishment of Rs1 billion fund along with other incentives dedicated to promote startups and IT freelancing put tech stocks on investors’ radar, the brokerage said.

Pakistan Tobacco rose Rs37.99 to Rs1,046 per share to become the best performer of the day, followed by Rafhan Maize that jumped Rs101 to Rs10,300 per share.

Colgate Palmolive fell Rs50 to Rs2,350 per share to end up as the worst loser, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which shed Rs144.90 to end at Rs5,600 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd in its daily market analysis report said stocks had a volatile day given the political unrest and higher commodity prices.

Higher international coal prices kept cement sector under pressure, the brokerage said.

It said UBL grabbed the limelight after its financial result beat the market expectations which was doubly cheered by investors.

In the last trading hour, value hunting ensued, allowing the market to claw back some losses; however, trade mostly remained sideways, Arif Habib analysts said in the report.

Sector-wise major support came from cement (+69.3 points), banks (+48.0 points), automobile assemblers (+19.1 points), tobacco (+11.6 points), and technology (+11.4 points).

UBL, MLCF, and MARI added 103 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, MEBL, NML, and ENGRO lost 44 points to profit-taking.

Bank of Punjab was the volume leader with 13.62 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 12.29 million.

Among other notable volume-makers were WorldCall Telecom, Maple Leaf Cement, TPL Properties, Ghani Global Holdings, TRG Pakistan Ltd, United Bank, TPL Corp Ltd, and Hum Network.

Furthermore, futures contracts turnover jumped to 209.86 million shares from 152.42 million shares on Tuesday.