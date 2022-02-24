Tarin puts weight behind more edible oil imports

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday pressed Ministry of Industry and Production (I&P) to increase edible oil imports to ensure sustainable availability of this key cooking ingredient, whose rates have been the rise unabated for many months.

Finance minister said this while chairing the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) at Finance Division.

The chair expressed concerns on the rise in the prices of edible oil and tasked industry ministry to turn up the heat on edible oil manufacturers that were overcharging consumers like there was no tomorrow.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary M/o Industries and Production, Secretary Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R), Provincial Chief Secretaries, Economic Adviser Finance Division, Chief Statistician PBS, MD Utility Stores Corporation, Chairperson CCP, Member Customs FBR, Additional Deputy Commissioner ICT, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Economic Adviser Finance Division briefed the NPMC that weekly SPI ticked up 0.22 percent, while it had eased by 0.08 percent in the preceding week.

He said 33 food items contributed an increase in the SPI by 0.31 percent, whereas 18 non-food items contributed a decrease of 0.09 percent to the SPI.

The Secretary Ministry of NFS&R informed on the stock position of wheat, future requirements, and the strategy for sustainable availability of wheat in the country.

The chair expressed concerns on the low daily release of wheat by Balochistan government and directed provincial authorities to stabilise wheat flour prices by increasing daily release of the grain to flourmills.

NPMC was also apprised on the sugar prices in the country. Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the meeting on the process for building strategic reserves of sugar in the country to maintain stability in prices.

Tarin directed Ministry of NFS&R to make a strategy for increasing exports of potatoes and further directed them to develop a production forecasting unit for major and minor crops for timely decision-making.

NPMC was also informed there was stability in moong prices, which were currently lower compared to last year.

The meeting also discussed fertiliser situation and was informed there was no shortage of fertilisers in the country. The finance minister directed industry ministry to formulate strategy to rationalise the prices of fertilisers in the light of decision to provide subsidised supply of gas to the fertiliser manufacturers and for providing adequate relief to the growers.

The committee was told that wholesale and retail prices of potatoes and onions increased slightly, which the officials attributed to higher fuel-cost-driven transportation charges.

The NPMC also discussed the stock position of petroleum products in the country and expressed serious concerns on the low stocks of HSD and directed the Petroleum Division to take cognisance of the issue and ensure smooth availability of fuels in the country.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin appreciated the efforts of the Government of the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Islamabad administration in providing key items at discounted prices through Sastaa Bazaars.

Train called on the officials to improve efforts to keep prices of essential items in check and take measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country.