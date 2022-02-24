Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly stronger on Wednesday helped by dollar selling from exporters, dealers said.
In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 176.15, compared with Tuesday’s close of 176.23.
Dealer said the domestic currency recouped some precious day’s losses on the back of healthy supplies from exporters.
“The rupee commenced on a weaker note at 176.26 per dollar on demand for import payments, but the improvement in supplies amid greenback selling from some exporters supported the local unit, sending it a bit higher at the close of the trade,” said a currency dealer.
“We expect the rupee to trade in a range-bound manner in coming sessions. However, the market is monitoring the trend of the global commodity prices for the rupee’s clues,” he added.
The persisting surge in international oil prices has sparked worries about inflation and the current account deficit. Pakistan posted a current account deficit of $9.1 billion in six months of this fiscal year, versus the surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period of last year, as a result of the increasing trade gap driven by a huge increase in imports.
In the open market, Pakistani currency rose against the greenback ending at 177.10 to the dollar, compared with 177.50 in the previous session.
KARACHI: Pakistan Mercantile Exchange has extended its trading to 22 hours, up from the existing 21 hours, a...
KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding took place between United Bank Limited and Fecto Belarus to promote farm...
LAHORE: Zindigi, a customisable digital experience powered by JS Bank, recently signed a memorandum of understanding ...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs100 per tola on Wednesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
HYDERABAD: Khalid Hussain, running a shop at an old fish market in the coastal locality Ibrahim Hydri, Karachi, cries...
LAHORE: With crude oil rates approaching $100 per barrel, the nation should prepare for further hike in petroleum...
Comments