Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee ended slightly stronger on Wednesday helped by dollar selling from exporters, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 176.15, compared with Tuesday’s close of 176.23.

Dealer said the domestic currency recouped some precious day’s losses on the back of healthy supplies from exporters.

“The rupee commenced on a weaker note at 176.26 per dollar on demand for import payments, but the improvement in supplies amid greenback selling from some exporters supported the local unit, sending it a bit higher at the close of the trade,” said a currency dealer.

“We expect the rupee to trade in a range-bound manner in coming sessions. However, the market is monitoring the trend of the global commodity prices for the rupee’s clues,” he added.

The persisting surge in international oil prices has sparked worries about inflation and the current account deficit. Pakistan posted a current account deficit of $9.1 billion in six months of this fiscal year, versus the surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period of last year, as a result of the increasing trade gap driven by a huge increase in imports.

In the open market, Pakistani currency rose against the greenback ending at 177.10 to the dollar, compared with 177.50 in the previous session.