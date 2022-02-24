Rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold wind was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and was likely to persist till Friday. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh -07°C while in Lahore, it was 11°C and maximum was 23°C.
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors at an...
LAHORE:Board of Revenue has directed deputy commissioners to launch a campaign to retrieve state properties before...
LAHORE:Strengthening Participatory Organisation organised a meeting with legislators and policy makers on...
LAHORE:Former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Akram Sheikh has said that there was a need to...
LAHORE:Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Lahore, met IG Sardar Ali Khan at...
LAHORE:An important meeting of senior officers of Lahore Police was held on Wednesday at Capital City Police...
Comments