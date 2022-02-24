Rain forecast

 
Thursday February 24, 2022
February 24, 2022

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold wind was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and was likely to persist till Friday. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh -07°C while in Lahore, it was 11°C and maximum was 23°C.

