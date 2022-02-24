Three uplift schemes

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs10.729 billion.
These schemes were approved in the 63rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.
The approved development schemes included Interior Work of Extension of Punjab Assembly Building Session Hall, Lahore at the cost of Rs809.387 million, provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs8.845 billion and construction of Population Welfare House, Punjab at the cost of Rs1.074 billion.
