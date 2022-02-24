Book launched

LAHORE:Former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Akram Sheikh has said that there was a need to introduce reforms to amend governance system for making Pakistan a superpower and a modern Islamic welfare state. He was addressing the launching ceremony of his book “Pakistan A Divine Gift” at Al-Raazi Hall of Punjab University.
