OPC sets up helpline for expats

LAHORE:Vice-Chairperson, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Dr Shahid Mahmood has said that Overseas Pakistanis can easily obtain computerised documentary record of land of any area across the Punjab from OPC Mall Markaz.

Dr Shahid said this while speaking on the performance of Mall Markaz and the provision of important facilities such as access to land records and information to Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday.

Dr Shahid further said that OPC has set up 24/7 042-111-672-672 helpline for overcoming obstacles due to different time zones through which Overseas Pakistanis will be able to register their problem or complaint at any time. Furthermore, OPC Punjab has also developed a special mobile App for the convenience of Overseas Pakistanis through which they will be able to access the services without any hindrance.

“My first mission is to provide all necessary facilities to overseas Pakistanis under one roof and to solve their problems on priority basis”, he added. He said the staff of Mall Markaz is fully prepared for the timely issuance of Fard, access to land records and provision of necessary information regarding revenue matters.