Young artistes perform at Alhamra

LAHORE:Alhamra Art Centre brought young musicians and singers on stage to showcase their talents here on Wednesday. Fifteen new singers and musicians performed on the stage set in the open at Alhamra.

The show held from 3-5pm surprised the audience when it started with a Sarangi player when the scope of Sarangi is diminishing. Maheer, who played Qaseeda Burda Sharif, learnt Sarangi from Zohaib Hassan at Alhamra. Muhammad Amjad played the same tune on violin. Another violin player was Wahab Ali.

Two artistes Vikram and Sana played Noor Jahan’s songs on flute. Then there were duos where one played an instrument and the other sang. Muqaddas sang while her friend played guitar for her, likewise Zeeshan and Hamza were also a duo where one sang and the other played guitar. A little boy, Hamza, had a high-pitch voice, Maison Jafry was outstanding and Adnan Ali was also much appreciated. Both sang songs.

There was a rap singer Fahim Shahid who added pep to the evening. Aman Iqbal also sang a song. Four little girls sang in pairs, one vocalised a Hamd and the other a Nusrat Fateh Ali song. Last of all two seasoned singers also sang; Haroon, who was introduced as the voice of Alhamra and the music teacher Abdul Rauf, who also did the compering. Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hassan Khawar, Director General of Public Relations Rubina Afzal Khan and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were present.