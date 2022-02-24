‘Steps being taken to boost livestock, poultry sectors’

LAHORE:Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadur Dreshak has said revolutionary steps are being to enhance production of milk and meat as government is committed to making livestock, dairy and poultry sectors a success story.

Talking to the participants of a public-private dialogue arranged by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade here on Wednesday, the minister assured the participants that feedback provided by them would be used to devise strategies in the province as the Punjab government has given special focus on success of livestock, dairy and poultry sectors. Dreshak said that the government wants to promote livestock and dairy development business on commercial basis. He said that the livestock breed improvement project is vital for betterment of genetic characteristics of local cattle and added that it can also help to enhance Halal products and their export. This sector is playing a lead in the economic growth, food security, and poverty alleviation in the country. There is a great potential for investment in the livestock and dairy sector, especially in value-added products, he added.

Participants of the dialogue appreciated the efforts of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade in bringing all stakeholders together to discuss and find the ways to exploit the full potential of this sector. They said that livestock is one of the major and largest sub-sectors in agriculture and can play an important role in the foreign exchange of the country. This sector can be transformed into a billion-dollar industry by sustained government support and imparting latest innovative practical knowledge and skills to stakeholders.

drug-free: Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said that people's cooperation was essential to make Pakistan drug-free. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the “Society for Prevention Initiatives against Drug Addiction” at Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology. On this occasion, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Director Institute of Applied Psychology Prof Dr Rafia Rafique, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that after the 18th Amendment, the responsibility of anti-narcotics lies with the provinces which are taking steps to curb its spread. He said that to obtain peace in life, one must abide by the divine commands. He said that such awareness programmes should be organised for drug prevention.