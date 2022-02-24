Education official held for issuing bogus transcript

LAHORE:On the directions of Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, Muhammad Gohar Nafees, an ACE team arrested DG Khan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) superintendent. The accused demanded Rs50,000 from complainant Naqi Abbas for issuing him a bogus intermediate certificate. On his complaint, the team conducted a raid and arrested him with Rs50,000 cash and a bogus FA degree. The accused was arrested in a ‘trap’ raid from Jhang Morr, Muzaffargarh. A case was registered against him.