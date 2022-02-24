3-year-old Randa starves as Yemen aid dries up

Hajjah, Yemen: Crying and struggling to breathe, three-year-old Randa sits on a metal bed in a tent in northwest Yemen’s Hajjah province, her weight similar to that of a healthy newborn.
Like millions across the war-torn country, and hundreds of children in the province, Randa is hungry. She suffers from severe acute malnutrition, exacerbated by the desperate conditions at the Al-Khudash displacement camp she and her parents call home.
A seven-year-long civil war between pro-government forces and Huthi rebels has pushed the country to the brink of famine. Hundreds of thousands are estimated to have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
It has repeatedly warned that aid agencies are running out of funds, forcing them to slash "life-saving" programmes. The UN last year appealed for $3.85 billion to pay for urgently needed aid, but just $1.7 billion was offered at a virtual pledging conference.
Randa, who now weighs just four kilograms (under nine pounds), is among those paying the price. "Medicine has not helped her," her mother, Saleha Nasser, told AFP. Clinics have directed the family to a hospital in the capital Sanaa, some 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast, "but we don’t have the money to take her", Nasser said.
Mexico City: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Stockholm: Swedish authorities are fighting back against claims its social services are "kidnapping" Muslim children,...
Sydney: Gas and mining projects in Australia are emitting significantly more greenhouse gases than their operators...
Tehran: Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal have entered a "critical" stage during which some key issues...
Havana: Seven months after his arrest, loved ones of Cuban dissident artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara worry for his...
Glasgow: Scottish Ballet on Tuesday said it had ended a sponsorship deal with BP, a day after the National Portrait...
Comments