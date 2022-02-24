‘Australia’s gas and mining emissions higher than estimated’

Sydney: Gas and mining projects in Australia are emitting significantly more greenhouse gases than their operators promised, with an environmental group reporting on Thursday that one pipeline was releasing 20 times the initial estimate.

During an 18-month investigation, researchers from the Australian Conservation Foundation found one-in-five fossil fuel companies reporting their emissions had exceeded the amount approved by the government.

One gas pipeline in the state of Queensland, operated by Origin Energy, has released 2,000 percent over the amount it predicted before the project was approved. Meanwhile, Chevron’s Gorgon LNG project off Australia’s west coast -- operated with partners ExxonMobil, Shell, Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA -- was found to have emitted double the emissions initially promised.

Chevron’s draft environmental impact statement boasted the Gorgon project "will be amongst the most efficient LNG developments in the world" using a carbon capture and storage project to reduce its emissions to four million tonnes of carbon equivalent annually.