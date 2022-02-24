Glasgow: Scottish Ballet on Tuesday said it had ended a sponsorship deal with BP, a day after the National Portrait Gallery in London cut ties with the energy giant. The Glasgow-based organisation, one of the UK’s five leading ballet companies, said its relationship with the firm had reached a "natural conclusion". A decision was taken not to renew the deal on January 31 as the oil and gas company was not in keeping with the ballet’s "green action plan" to be carbon neutral by 2030.