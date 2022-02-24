 
close
Thursday February 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Tayyip Erdogan

By AFP
February 24, 2022

Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Wednesday that Turkey would not recognise any move against Ukraine’s sovereignty, and warned against a military conflict. Erdogan told Putin that Turkey would "not recognise any step against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," his office said, adding that this was Ankara’s "principled approach".

Comments