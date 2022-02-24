 
Thursday February 24, 2022
World

Wife chained

By AFP
February 24, 2022

Beijing: Chinese authorities said on Wednesday they had arrested a man accused of keeping his wife chained in a shack and punished at least 17 local officials over a case that has sparked viral outrage. The incident triggered intense debate on mental health and human trafficking in January after a blogger’s video showed her with a chain and padlock around her neck in freezing weather in Jiangsu province.

