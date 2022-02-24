 
Thursday February 24, 2022
World

Turkey seeks extradition of crime boss from UAE

By AFP
February 24, 2022

Istanbul: Turkey has asked the United Arab Emirates to extradite a convicted crime boss who fled prosecution and accused the allies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of serious misdemeanours, state news agency reported on Wednesday. The justice ministry has asked the UAE to "temporarily arrest Sedat Peker for his eventual extradition to Turkey," the Anadolu news agency reported.

