HK parents decry child separations during virus surge

Hong Kong parents are being separated from children and babies who test positive for the coronavirus, compounding public anger over the financial hub’s lack of readiness for a major outbreak now sweeping the city.

The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of its worst-ever Covid wave, registering thousands of cases every day as hospitals and isolation units run out of space. A strict China-style zero-Covid policy kept the virus mostly at bay the last two years at the expense of marooning the city internationally. But when the highly contagious Omicron variant eventually broke through earlier this year, authorities were caught flat-footed.

Hong Kong has been ordered by China to stick to its zero-Covid policy and aim to isolate anyone who tests positive even though the number of daily cases has soared far beyond capacity. Some parents have complained of being unable to accompany children in hospital while others have flocked to social media to voice fears of separation if they seek treatment for themselves or sick young ones. The revelation has sparked dismay, including among health professionals.

"If a child requires hospitalisation due to Covid, it should be made possible for one parent to stay in the same room unless the child’s condition is very serious," Siddharth Sridhar, a microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong, wrote on Twitter. "In times like these, staying rational and compassionate is more important than ever."

Laura, a 32-year-old British-born permanent resident, told AFP her daughter Ava tested positive after she was admitted to hospital on Sunday night with a fever and laboured breathing. Online parent groups have filled with angst, fear and confusion this week.

