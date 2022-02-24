Commissioner says issues of cable operators to be resolved

A delegation of the Pakistan Cable Operators Association called on Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon at his office on Wednesday to discuss problems faced by the cable operators in the city, particularly the removal of cables from poles by K-Electric (KE).
The delegation comprised Khalid Arain, Ghufran Mujtaba, Saeed Shah and Kamran Zehri. Karachi Additional Commissioner Syed Jawad Muzaffar was also present on the occasion. The association informed the commissioner that an agreement had been signed between them and the KE some time back in the presence of then Karachi commissioner.
The delegation asked the commissioner to ensure that the KE implement the agreement. They said removal of cables from poles was causing huge losses to the cable operators. The association pointed out that under the law, it was a crime to remove or cut wire of cables operators. They said Wapda was charging Rs10 per pole from cable operators throughout Pakistan under a law and the cable operators in Karachi were ready to pay pole fee to the utility company.
They mentioned that the KW was replacing old electricity poles in the city and they were even willing to purchase those poles. Memon assured the cable operators that he would address their issues. He said he would review the agreement and convene a meeting with the power utility to resolve the issue.
“I have taken their [the cable operators] point of view on the issue and assured them of addressing it,” the commissioner said. He added that both the parties would be invited
to sit together to resolve the issue.
