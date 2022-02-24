Three more Covid patients die in Sindh

Three more patients of the coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, bringing the death toll to 8,048 in the province, where 648 new cases emerged when 10,480 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

This was stated by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Wednesday. He said 10,480 samples were tested and 647 positive cases were reported, which constituted a 6.2 per cent detection rate in the province.

So far 7,871,711 tests have been conducted and 562,814 people diagnosed with the disease across Sindh. Of them, 90.9 per cent or 511,670 patients have recovered, including 1,082 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 43,096 patients were under treatment -- 42,892 in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 195 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 178 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 put on ventilators.

According to the chief minister, out of the 647 new cases, 117 were detected in Karachi. According to district-wise statistics, Hyderabad reported 157 new cases, Dadu 89, Nawabshah 72, Noushehro Feroz 65, Karachi’s South and East districts 47 each, Jamshoro 41, Sujawal 18, Thatta 16, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari 14 each, Korangi 12, Badin nine, Larkana eight, Sanghar and Umarkot seven each, District Malir six, Mirpurkhas five, Karachi’s District Central four, Tando Allahyar three, and Tharparkar, Khairpur and Karachi’s District West one case each.

The report said that in the last 24 hours, 233,570 Covid vaccines had been administered, while 46,727,874 or 86.15 per cent of the eligible population had been vaccinated till February 22.