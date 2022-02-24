Fake cops rob British man

Apparently taking inspiration from the gang that had picketed the EBM Causeway in Korangi on Saturday night to rob dozens of commuters, a group impersonating policemen robbed a British man of approximately Rs0.24 million at Sea View on Wednesday.

Businessman Arshad Mirza told the police that his son-in-law and his friend had arrived in Karachi from the UK to attend his niece’s wedding. He said the foreign national was returning after getting 1,000 pounds (around Rs241,500) exchanged.

Mirza said the robbers were wearing police caps and pretending to be law enforcement officials, adding that they had intercepted the victim by setting up a picket. “The robbers intercepted his vehicle and looted the cash from him on the pretext of snap checking then escaped.” ­