Traders to besiege CM House if street crime not controlled in a week

The All Karachi Traders Association issued a one-week ultimatum to the Sindh government on Wednesday, demanding that the provincial administration curb street crime in the city.

The association’s chairman, Atiq Mir, said during a news conference that the city is being ruled by muggers, warning that if the government failed to control street crime, traders will hold a sit-in in front of the Chief Minister House.

Mir said extortionists have also started raising their heads again. He said the authorities should provide security to the public, including traders. The government should take notice of extortionists and hold a high-level meeting to control street crime, as 11,000 muggings have occurred this year, he added.

Four robbers caught

Since the police have apparently failed to curb street crime, the people have taken matters into their own hands. Having lost their patience, people have started catching and beating up street criminals.

On Wednesday the people caught four robbers, including two brothers, red-handed and beat them up before handing them over to the police. In the CCTV camera footage of the incidents circulating on social media, some among the mobs can be heard calling for the suspects to be burnt alive.

In the first incident, a crowd caught and beat up two robbers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The suspects were trying to escape after robbing a man named Akmal when the mob captured them. Identified as Abdur Razzak and Bilal, the suspects were beaten up before they were handed over to the police officials, who also seized the robbers’ weapons. Police said the suspects belonged to a rickshaw gang.

In another incident, two more suspects were caught by a mob while they were robbing a man named Abdul Basit near the fish market in Garden East. They were beaten up and handed over to the police.

Officials identified the suspects as brothers Faraz and Ovais, saying that the two have been involved in street crime. A pistol, cash, mobile phones and a motorbike were also seized from them.

SSU commandos deployed

A large number of SSU commandos, along with those who are part of motorcycle squads, have been deployed at crime hotspots in the city. Officials said on Wednesday the deployment was part of the several measures taken by Karachi’s Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon at a recent meeting to counter the menace of rising street crime. He had also ordered revamping the specialised units of the city police.

The meeting was told that Karachi had a population of about 22 million, and the number of vehicles in the city was five million -- 33 per cent of them cars and about 55 per cent motorcycles. Moreover, according to the data gathered by the police, 17 million cell phones were registered in the city.

Keeping in view the surging street crime, SSU commandos will perform duties in all districts of the city to protect the life and property of the citizens. They will assist the local police in maintaining a sense of security and peace and also initiate timely action against criminals.

Some of the initiatives announced at the meeting by the additional IGP include the introduction of a cellphone app and a WhatsApp number to enable citizens to register complaints, revamps of the investigation department and the CIA, the installation of new CCTV cameras, the registration of private security guards, and the establishment of a complaint cell and a department for the welfare of police.

Memon said motorcycles stolen in Karachi were transported to Hub in Balochistan, Punjab and interior parts of Sindh, as well as to different scrapyards in the city.

Motorcycle frames were melted and scrapped, spare parts were disassembled and sold in the market at very low prices, and stolen parts were also sold as second-hand parts, he said, adding that from Hub, some motorcycles were sold in their original form to people living in villages. Moreover, parts dismantled from stolen motorcycles were also openly sold in Shershah, Ranchor Line and Garden East markets, he said.

DIG Security Dr Maqsood Ahmed also ordered enhancing patrolling by Madadgar-15

mobiles.

Journalist protest

The Sindh government has agreed on the charter of demand of the Journalists Joint Action Committee that had demanded the arrest of the killers of journalist Athar Mateen, prevention of such incidents in the future and establishment of an endowment fund for slain journalists.

The action committee on Wednesday staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly demanding the arrest of the killers of Mateen who was recently gunned down by muggers. The sit-in was attended by a large number of journalists. In the meantime, the Sindh Parliamentary Reporters Association held a protest in the Sindh Assembly’s press gallery against the killing of Mateen.

Upon the assurance of Information Minister Saeed Ghani that their demands would be met, the journalists ended the protests. Ghani told the protesters that action would be carried out against the killers of the journalist.

Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, coordinator of the Journalists Joint Action Committee, presented a three-point charter of demand in the protest. He said a joint committee inclusive of journalists, police and law enforcement agencies be formed to prevent such incidents. In case of a sudden death of journalists, a policy should be formulated for the support of their families, he added. Ghani said there was nothing in the said demands which the government would be reluctant to accept.

Leaders of the committee said contradictory reports were being released regarding the arrest of the killers of Mateen. They demanded that the government and police take the journalist community on board on the issue. "By sacrificing their lives every time for the restoration of democracy and truth, the journalists have proved that the voice of truth cannot be silenced. We are not afraid of the actions of cowards," said KPC President Fazil Jamili.