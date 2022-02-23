Will make decisions in the interest of country: Parvez Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. -The News File

LAHORE: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and MNA Sahibzada Amir Sultan called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Speaker’s Chamber.

Issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political situation in the country were discussed. Talking on the occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that due to the political process, contacts are made with everyone.

"Insha-Allah, keeping in view our political reputation, we will make decisions in the interest of the country through consultation and consideration." He said PML (Q) is playing its maximum role in public service inside and outside the parliament.



Federal Minister SAFRON Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Amir Sultan inquired after the well-being of Ch Shujat Hussain.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said the tenure of Chief MinisterParvez Elahi was the golden era of development in Punjab, people were prosperous and still remember in good words.