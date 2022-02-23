PMLN front runner among LB favourites across country

KARACHI: The PMLN has emerged as the front running choice for the local body elections with a 23pc approval rating, followed by 21pc for PTI across the country. In the provincial breakup for favourite political parties in the upcoming LB polls, it appears the major political parties PMLN enjoys 33pc approval ratings in Punjab, 25pc for PTI in KP, while PPP enjoys the popularity of 24pc in Sindh and 20pc in Balochistan.

These trends emerged from Gallup Pakistan’s opinion poll from Dec 22 to January 31 involving cross-section of 5000 people across Pakistan. As many as 23pc favoured PMLN, 20 pc PTI, 10 pc PTI, 4pc JUIF, and one pc each for TLP, ANP, Jamaat-e-Islami and PMLQ. Three pc respondents showed a preference for Independents and less than one pc respondents favoured PSP, MQMP, two pc opted to vote for anyone else and 16pc said they would not vote for anyone.

The pollster has not found many changes in the political trends of major parties in their provincial strongholds. In the case of Punjab, 33pc declared PMLN as a top favourite, followed by 20pc for PTI, 5pc PPP, two pc TLP, one pc each for PMLQ and JUIF. Three pc want to opt for Independents, and less than one pc have found to be favouring PSP, MQMP, ANP, Jamaaat-e-Islami, one pc want to vote for any other party and 16pc do not want to vote at all.

In the case of KPK, PTI with 25pc approval ratings retains top position, followed by 14pc for PMLN, 14pc for JUIF, 5pc for PPP, 3pc ANP, one pc each for PMLQ, TLP and JI. Two pc for Independents, and less than one pc for PSP and MQMP. One pc will like to vote for any other party and 14pc expressed their distaste for voting at all.

The ground realities in Sindh reflect PPP’s retaining its large popularity with 24pc following, followed by 17pc for PTI, 9pc PMLN, two pc JUIF, one pc for JUIF, PMLQ, ANP, and less than one pc for PSP, MQMP and JI. Once again two pc preferred any other party and 18pc expressed no intention to vote. Similarly, the PPP retained its popularity in Balochistan with a 20 pc following. The PTI received 17pc approval ratings, ANP 14pc, 12pc JUIF, 11 pc PMLN, 7pc BAP and two pc JI, three pc Independents. Here again, less than one pc showed a preference for PSP, MQM, TLP, PMLQ and nine pc had not made up their mind whom to vote for now.