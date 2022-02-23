Govt will soon be sent packing, says Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that the selected government of Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) would soon be sent packing.

“The no-confidence motion will be tabled against the Imran-led government soon to save the country from further crises,” he told reporters outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) after appearing in a case of assets beyond means.

He said that Imran Khan's allies and his MNAs were dissatisfied with the wrong policies of the government and they, too, would support the no-confidence motion of the opposition. Rejecting the amendment in the election laws through an ordinance, he said that allowing ministers to join the election campaign was a plan to rig the local government elections.

“The Presidency has been turned into an ordinance factory from where arbitrary amendments are being passed,” he said and termed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) an attack on freedom of expression.

“The curb on freedom of expression is against the Constitution and the ugly face of the Imran-led government has been exposed,” the PMLN leader said, adding, the government had snatched the powers of all institutions through unconstitutional measures.

He rejected the statement of the finance minister that there was no poverty in Pakistan and that “we are better than 139 countries.” “People are being forced to commit suicide. The inflation has been increasing day- by-day due to the wrong economic policies of the government,” the PMLN leader went on to add.

He said that the petrol prices were skyrocketing and the rupee was being depreciated continuously, sending the economy into a tailspin. He said the country was on the path to development and the country was moving forward due to the robust economic policies of the PMLN government.

“But the incompetent leaders of PTI have frittered away the economic opportunities and plunged the country into crises,” he added. He said that PMLN would pull the country out of crises if vote to power.