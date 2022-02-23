Saplings planted to mark World’s Scout Day

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday marked the World’s Scout Day by planting saplings at the widely starched Hazara Expressway.

“We have been launching ‘Plant for Pakistan’ on World’s Scout Day and will plant hundreds and thousands of trees across the district,” Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhittani told a ceremony held at the Hazara Expressway’s Badra interchange here.

The students, scouts from across the district and volunteers of the Saibaan Development Organisation, Rescue 1122, Civil defense, tehsil municipal administration and forest department attended the ceremony and planted as many as 5000 saplings.

The official said that people should plant saplings at their homes, Speaking on the occasion, Saibaan development organisation’s chief executive officer, Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, said that over 5000 trees were planted on the first day of the launching of the plant for Pakistan.