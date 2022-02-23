 
close
Wednesday February 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Mother of five children shot dead by ex-spouse

February 23, 2022

SUKKUR: A mother of five children was killed by her ex-spouse in Khairpur on Tuesday. Station House Officer A-Section Police Khairpur said that the woman identified as Sanam Mahar was sprayed with volley of bullets by her ex-husband Mushtaq Mahar, while she was heading to a nearby market. –

Comments