No-trust motion: JI Shoora meets on 25th

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami amir Sirajul Haq has convened a meeting of Central Working Committee on Feb 24 and the meeting of central shoora, (central decision making body) on Feb 25 to hold consultations on deciding whether to be neutral or support the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Imran Khan government.

According to sources, the Shoora meeting will continue for three days in Mansoorah and Sirajul Haq will chair both the meetings to reach a decision on the latest political situation. Besides, PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari will reach Mansoorah to hold a meeting with Sirajul Haq. Zardari is expected to seek JI support for PPP’s long march against government and the proposed no confidence motion. It should be noted JI has one member Maulana Mushtaq in the Senate, while Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali MNA is a member of the National Assembly.