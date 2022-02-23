K-E seeks addl Rs3.4 per unit in April

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has again asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to permit it to charge an additional Rs3.406 per unit from its power consumers under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2022.

Similarly, it has also informed the power regulator that the company was ready to pay back Rs0.302 per unit under quarterly adjustment to its consumers for the second quarter (October 2021-December 2021).

If the authority approves the demand, the K-Electric will collect a total of Rs3.727 billion from its clients in their monthly power bill of April 2022. To this effect, the company has submitted a petition to NEPRA that is going to hold a public hearing on 1 March 2022. The regulator will discuss that whether the monthly and quarterly fuel price variation is justified and the company has followed the economic merit order (EMO) while giving dispatch to its power plants and power purchases from external sources.

It may be noted that for December 2021, NEPRA has notified about Rs2.60 per unit relief to consumers of K-Electric on account of lower fuel cost. It approved negative fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of Rs2.5953/kWh for December 2021, having an impact of Rs3.038 billion, to be passed on in the bills of March.