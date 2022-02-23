Pakistan condemns Houthi bid to target Saudi airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target King Abdullah Airport in Jazan city of Saudi Arabia, which caused several injuries.

Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said “Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.”

He said Pakistan called for the immediate cessation of the attacks and reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.