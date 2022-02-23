Fake robbery calls, police take action against complainants

ISLAMABAD: Drop scene of robbery fake calls case took place on Tuesday after police started legal actions against the complainants.

Two hoax calls were made with Islamabad Safe City Helpline number for robbery incidents in the precincts of Secretariat and Aabpara police stations.During the first call a citizen informed the police that four accused had deprived him of $200,000 at gunpoint near Bari Imam, an area of Secretariat Police Station.

During the second incident another citizen told the police that two armed motorcycle riders had snatched Rs5 million after making him injured for putting up resistance at Sector G-7, an area falling in the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station.

The IGP (Islamabad) took immediate notice on both the incidents and sought report from SP (City) over the matter. The SSP (Operations) and other senior officers rushed to the spot to collect evidences. After a thorough investigation, and going through the CCTV footage the call of the citizen was found fake, on which legal action was initiated.

Similarly, the police teams also visited the crime scene of second call and later were informed by the callers’ accomplice that his friend was involved in monetary disputes so he created a false plot of robbery after dialling hoax call at police helpline after injuring himself.