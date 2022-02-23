No end to inflation in sight, as millers demand hike in atta prices

RAWALPIJNDI: Due to hefty hike in POL prices, the flourmill owners have demanded an increase in the price of ‘atta’ by Rs50 on a 20-kilogram bag. The prices of all basic items particularly kitchen items such as, rice, cooking oil, meat, chicken and all kinds of vegetables and fruits have continuously been rising here.

The multinational companies are also increasing the prices of their products including soaps, shampoos, powdered milk, pampers, biscuits, noodles etc. on regular basis but nobody is taking action to keep a check on prices.

All Pakistan Flourmills Welfare Association (Punjab) Chairman Tahir Hanif Malik Tuesday demanded an increase in prices of a 20-kilogram atta bag by Rs50. He said that government has made a hefty hike in POL prices therefore, their cost has also increased. The government is revising electricity prices, POL prices and increasing packing material prices on regular basis. The grinding cost is continuously risingg on regular basis, therefore we demand of the government to revise ex-mill price of ‘atta’, he added

Deputy Director (Food) spokesman Muhammad Ali has admitted all facts and figures saying flourmill owners have demanded to increase the prices of atta. He said that Punjab government has fixed ex-mill prices of atta at Rs1075 and retail shopkeepers could sell it at Rs1100.

The reliable sources told ‘The News’ that ghee/cooking oil dealers have demanded to further increase the prices of commodity by Rs80 per kilogram. The dealers of ghee/cooking oil have once again stopped supply to utility stores and open market to increase the prices, the sources said. Wholesalers continue to supply pulses, rice and ghee, cooking oil and other items at higher prices in the open market than the government’s fixed rates.