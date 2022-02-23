Birthday party: SHO, lady SI suspended for covering CCTV camera

LAHORE: Faisal Town SHO and a lady sub-inspector were suspended for organising a birthday party at SHO’s office and covering CCTV camera to hide the festivity. Former SHO Faisal Town Yasir had organised a birthday cake-cutting ceremony at his office. CCTV cameras have been installed in SHOs' rooms across the City that are monitored from DIG Operations Office.

As the celebration activities were about to start, an official covered the CCTV footage with a cloth. A lady sub-inspector is also seen standing at the place along with few other persons as captured in the video. DIG operations suspended the SHO and other officials. He also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

ACE arrests head clerk, cop: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested Sheikh Tahir Mehmood, Head Clerk Drainage Division, Irrigation Department Faisalabad on the allegation of bogus appointments on Tuesday. The Circle Officer Faisalabad has arrested the accused from Sheikhupura on the directions of Director General ACE Punjab, Goher Nafees.

Sheikh Tahir had appointed 15 Baildars 10 years ago in Sheikhupura district for 80 days. Despite lapse of the stipulated time period, he continued to receive the salaries of the ghost employees for ten years and caused a loss of Rs6m approximately to state exchequer. An FIR No 08/22 under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.