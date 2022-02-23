Pakistan training camp resumes from March 1

KARACHI: Pakistan senior hockey team’s training camp will resume from March 1, but the place of the training camp is yet to be decided, 'The News' learnt on Tuesday.

The PHF sources confirmed that after around 20 days of rest, the 35 probable players will resume their training from March 1.

The Greenshirts are to participate in the Asia Cup in May.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will announce the name of the country where the tournament will be held in a few days.

Kuala Lumpur is most likely to be awarded the hosting rights. But Bangladesh, Singapore, and Oman are also among the contenders.

Sources in the PHF said that they would decide the place for the training camp of Pakistan hockey team in a couple of days keeping in mind the Australian cricket team’s tour schedule in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PHF has been unable to arrange any international series as preparation for Asia Cup.

Pakistan have mostly young players who have little experience of international matches. Their only experience in the international matches has been in the events organised by FIH, and AHF.

Due to this lack of international experience, the Greenshirts have suffered humiliating defeats in recent events and are ranked 17th.

The Asia Cup is important for Pakistan as far as qualification for the World Cup is concerned. Pakistan have been failing to qualify for World Cup and Olympics.

Four teams will qualify for the World Cup through Asia Cup. Thus, there is urgent need for Pakistan senior hockey team to play 10-12 international matches against strong teams.

Sources in the PHF said that they are trying their best to organise matches with two or three European countries.

So far no country has responded because such teams as Holland, Germany, Spain and France have engagements in FIH Pro League ad European league.