Wednesday February 23, 2022
Sports

Afridi owes success to Wasim

February 23, 2022

LAHORE: Former flamboyant international all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi highly praised legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram after he was added to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Hall of Fame.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi appreciated PCB for honoring legends with Hall of Fame.

