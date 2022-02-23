Ali moves into All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy quarters

KARACHI: M Ali moved into the quarterfinals of 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy ranking tennis championship at Union Club here on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, second seed Ali beat Salman Ahmed 6-3 (rtd).

Ruhab Faisal thrashed Nibras Malik 4-0, 4-0 in the semifinals of under-15 singles.

In the first round of men’s doubles, Raheel and Ahsan defeated Faraz Ali and M Usman 8-6.

The pair of Salman Ahmed and M Salman won against Dinani and Asad Ali 8-6.