Babar, Sarfaraz, Naseem to join Test camp

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam, reserve wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Naseem Shah are set to join the Test squad from February 23 ahead of the Australia tour.

The trio, who were part of Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, will undergo only one day of quarantine before joining the side.

A training camp for the Test squad is already underway in Karachi and it is set to conclude on February 22 before moving to Rawalpindi, the venue for the first Test.