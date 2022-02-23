Covid hits Zalmi camp

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have suffered a double setback when Usman Qadir and Ben Cuttings tested positive for Covid-19.
According to sources, three members – players and a coaching staff member – of the Zalmi squad were tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Players include Australian all-rounder Ben Cuttings and leg-spinner Usman Qadir, while the team mentor Hashim Amla has also returned Covid positive.
It means they have to isolate themselves for seven days, as per the Pakistan Cricket Board protocol.
The players are set to miss the eliminators, but they will be available for the final of the tournament in case Zalmi qualify.
